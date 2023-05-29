Tributes
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion in McCully

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in McCully on Sunday morning, Honolulu police said.

Sources said a 64-year-old man was attacked inside his apartment around 8 a.m. on Date Street, near Kapiolani Boulevard.

The suspect is 36 years old and appears to be a neighbor, sources added.

The beating reportedly ended up spilling onto the street. That’s when bystanders stepped in and called police.

There’s no word yet on a motive.

This story will be updated.

