Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion in McCully
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in McCully on Sunday morning, Honolulu police said.
Sources said a 64-year-old man was attacked inside his apartment around 8 a.m. on Date Street, near Kapiolani Boulevard.
The suspect is 36 years old and appears to be a neighbor, sources added.
The beating reportedly ended up spilling onto the street. That’s when bystanders stepped in and called police.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
This story will be updated.
