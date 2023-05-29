Tributes
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

