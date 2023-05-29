After 80 years, project underway to identify POWs killed in ‘hellship’ attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, the Defense Department is disinterring more than 400 sets of remains of American service members who died during WWII.

The hope: After all these years, they might finally be identified using the latest techniques.

They were prisoners of war killed when Japanese forces were moving them from the Philippines to labor camps in Japan on so-called “hellships,” known for their horrible living conditions.

In December 1944, American and Allied fighter planes attacked the Oryoku Maru.

The pilots didn’t know POWs were on board. ”Subsequently, the survivors were put on two other ships, one of which was Enoura Maru,” said DPAA Historian Greg Kupsky. “When they got as far as Taiwan, there was another aerial attack ... and several hundred prisoners died in Taiwan.”

Enoura Maru’s casualties were first buried in mass graves in Taiwan then recovered after the war.

The bones and bone fragments were separated into 27 graves marked “Unknown” in Punchbowl.

”Because of that we don’t have complete skeletons and they are also very comingled,” said Carrie LeGarde, DPAA forensic anthropologist.

”Part of what we need to do is figure out which bones belong together and represent one individual.”

Forensic scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will try to identify the service members from what’s left of the bones.

They’ll collect and compare DNA to reference samples from relatives of the service members, and they’ll use records the prisoners kept aboard the ships.

”The problem we have is that those records while helpful are very much incomplete. Some of them are contradictory,” Kupsky said.

The Enoura Maru Project includes 431 sets of remains.

LeGarde said 407 are from Punchbowl and the rest are coming from Manila.

The DPAA says identifying the fallen is important for the history of the war in the Pacific. Most of the POWs who died aboard the Enoura Maru helped defend the Philippines against Japanese ground forces.

”And these guys held out for months against pretty tough odds,” said Kupsky.

“They did a lot of very heroic acts in that process. So these are the kind of first heroes of the war who then endured pretty awful conditions under captivity.”

Because the Enoura Maru Project is complex, forensic scientists estimate it will take up to eight years to complete.

”The DNA that we get from living biological relatives is really important, and we’re still seeking those references,” LeGarde said.

Anyone interested in donating family reference samples can contact the DPAA through its website at dpaa.mil.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.