Man arrested following ‘vicious dog attack’ that left 2 women injured in Puna

Here are your top local headlines for May 29, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 51-year-old man following a “vicious dog attack” in Pahoa that left two women injured over the weekend, authorities said.

It happened Saturday, just before 5 p.m., on Bamboo Drive in Ainaloa Estates.

Police said a 32-year-old woman was on her own property when a neighbor’s dog began to attack her. She suffered fractures to both arms, multiple puncture wounds and lacerations.

She was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Police said her 52-year-old mother was also bitten, possibly by another dog, on her arm and shoulder while trying to get the dog away from her daughter.

A bystander was able to secure the dog to a post, where it was picked up by Animal Control.

The dog’s owner — 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in on Sunday and was charged with “permitting dog to stray” and “negligent failure to control a dangerous dog.”

It’s believed the dog got loose because it was not secured and escaped out of Kassebeer’s property, which was partially fenced.

He was released after posting $2,000 bail.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

