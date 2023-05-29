Here are some Memorial Day events scheduled on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Memorial Day and several events are planned around Oahu to honor and remember service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here are some of the events that are happening.

At 8:30 a.m., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi holds the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Note that parking will be extremely limited at Punchbowl, and shuttles are being provided from Abraham Lincoln Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle.

The Army holds a remembrance at Schofield Barracks at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Josh Green will hold a ceremony at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

