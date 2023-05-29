Tributes
Here are some Memorial Day events scheduled on Oahu

About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Memorial Day and several events are planned around Oahu to honor and remember service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here are some of the events that are happening.

  • At 8:30 a.m., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi holds the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
    • Note that parking will be extremely limited at Punchbowl, and shuttles are being provided from Abraham Lincoln Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle.
  • The Army holds a remembrance at Schofield Barracks at 10 a.m.
  • At 1 p.m., Gov. Josh Green will hold a ceremony at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

