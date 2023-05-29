Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu, Sunday afternoon through evening.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

NWS said at 2:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Central Oahu, falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

NWS said some locations that will experience flooding include: Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach, and Kaaawa.

NWS encourages people to avoid streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

According to NWS, rainfalls and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.