First Alert Forecast: Trade winds gradually return for your Memorial Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gradual return to more typical trade wind weather is expected through the rest of the week.

Clouds and showers will generally favor windward areas, particularly during nights and mornings.

A disturbance aloft north of the state will provide high cloud cover at times and may enhance some of the low level showers moving in from the east and allow a few of these showers to reach leeward communities.

Small, medium-period south-southwest swell energy will likely continue to produce modest surf along south-facing shores through mid-week.

A small west-northwest swell will produce a slight increase in surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands through Tuesday.

