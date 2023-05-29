Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light trades slowly strengthening, but afternoon showers still possible Monday

Radar shows spotty afternoon showers around the state.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen into the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, bringing more typical windward and mauka showers. However, the winds will still be light enough for afternoon clouds and pop-up showers to occur in leeward and interior areas.

The trades should pick up and become moderate to locally breezy by Tuesday, which should diminish the threat of afternoon rainfall. However, windward showers will be a little more frequent into the weekend, as incoming moisture will be enhanced by an upper level disturbance that will linger just north of the state.

In surf, north and west shores will see a slight boost in wave heights through Tuesday from a small west-northwest swell. Another swell from the south-southwest will bring a rise in wave heights for south shores Monday through midweek. East shores waves will rise gradually with the increasing trade winds through the week.

