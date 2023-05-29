Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Best weather on the planet expected through the week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gradual return to more typical trade wind weather is expected through the rest of the week. Clouds and showers will generally favor windward areas, particularly during nights and mornings. A disturbance aloft north of the state will provide high cloud cover at times and may enhance some of the low level showers moving in from the east and allow a few of these showers to reach leeward communities.

Small, medium-period south-southwest swell energy will likely continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through mid-week. A small west-northwest swell will produce a slight increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through Tuesday.

