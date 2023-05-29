Tributes
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash in Windward Oahu

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old girl is in serious condition following a golf cart crash in Windward Oahu on Sunday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Sherwoods.

EMS said the girl was in a golf cart when it flipped and she was pinned underneath.

EMS treated her for serious injuries and transported her to an emergency room.

There’s no word yet on what caused the golf cart to flip.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

