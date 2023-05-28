Woman in serious condition after car drives off ledge, lands on home’s roof in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in serious condition after a car drove off a ledge and landed on a home’s roof in Nuuanu, Sunday, said Honolulu EMS.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near a residence on Judd street.

EMS officials say they responded to a vehicle that drove off a ledge and went into a home. Paramedics treated the patient, 58, who was awake and talking and didn’t appear to suffer any major injuries.

This is a developing story.

