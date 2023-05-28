Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman in serious condition after car drives off ledge, lands on home’s roof in Nuuanu

No injuries after car plows into house in Honolulu
No injuries after car plows into house in Honolulu(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in serious condition after a car drove off a ledge and landed on a home’s roof in Nuuanu, Sunday, said Honolulu EMS.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near a residence on Judd street.

EMS officials say they responded to a vehicle that drove off a ledge and went into a home. Paramedics treated the patient, 58, who was awake and talking and didn’t appear to suffer any major injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Seven women will vie for the title tonight at the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Coral Ballroom, and...
Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2023 pageant celebrates “Every Woman”
Hundreds of demonstrators made their way to Kapolei earlier this week to protest sanctions...
USA Boxing defends disciplinary actions stemming from unsanctioned Hawaii event
Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.
Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Days after Typhoon Mawar devastates Guam, residents still grapple with power outages
Days after Typhoon Mawar devastates Guam, residents still grapple with power outages
While technology and social media can have positive benefits, the weight of evidence showing...
Surgeon General warns on negative impacts of social media
May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and Mental Health Awareness month
Reaping the health benefits of group fitness
Damage from Typhoon Mawar
Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific Commander on Typhoon Mawar relief efforts