Woman in serious condition after car drives off ledge, lands on home’s roof in Nuuanu
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in serious condition after a car drove off a ledge and landed on a home’s roof in Nuuanu, Sunday, said Honolulu EMS.
EMS officials say the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near a residence on Judd street.
EMS officials say they responded to a vehicle that drove off a ledge and went into a home. Paramedics treated the patient, 58, who was awake and talking and didn’t appear to suffer any major injuries.
This is a developing story.
