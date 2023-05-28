Officials warn public of phone scammers pretending to be police officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are warning of a phone scam with a person apparently impersonating an officer.

A woman recently received a call from a man who identified himself as a ‘State of Hawaii Police Officer’.

She says the caller ID also indicated he was calling from the Hawaii Police Department.

He then asked her for personal information.

She did what she was supposed to in a case like this by refusing to provide the info and notifying the police.

The department says they’ll never call, text, or email the public asking for personal information.

