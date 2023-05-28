Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials warn public of phone scammers pretending to be police officers

BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are warning of a phone scam with a person apparently impersonating an officer.

A woman recently received a call from a man who identified himself as a ‘State of Hawaii Police Officer’.

She says the caller ID also indicated he was calling from the Hawaii Police Department.

He then asked her for personal information.

She did what she was supposed to in a case like this by refusing to provide the info and notifying the police.

The department says they’ll never call, text, or email the public asking for personal information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.
Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Makaha on Sunday.
20-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Makaha
Honokohau Harbor
5 injured when boat heading to manta ray dive runs aground off Hawaii Island
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

Latest News

Hawaii students win 12 awards in International Science and Engineering Fair.
Hawaii students win 12 awards from world STEM competition
Owners of new Peso restaurant in Kakaako working to elevate "undervalued" Filipino food
New Peso restaurant in Kakaako elevates “undervalued” Filipino food
Honolulu Airport Runway
Longest runway at Honolulu’s airport reopens just in time for summer travel season
Carry the Load walks across Minot Tuesday
First Carry the Load Memorial March comes to Hawaii