Oahu teenager will represent Hawaii at D-Day Memorial Parade in France

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii teenager is getting an exceptional opportunity with an upcoming performance in France.

Mia Manzo of Pearl City High School will represent Hawaii at this year’s D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France.

She’ll be part of the “All American D-Day Band” at the World War II commemoration on June 6.

