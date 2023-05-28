Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu teenager will represent Hawaii at D-Day Memorial Parade in France

A Hawaii teenager is getting an exceptional opportunity with an upcoming performance in France.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii teenager is getting an exceptional opportunity with an upcoming performance in France.

Mia Manzo of Pearl City High School will represent Hawaii at this year’s D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France.

She’ll be part of the “All American D-Day Band” at the World War II commemoration on June 6.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Seven women will vie for the title tonight at the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Coral Ballroom, and...
Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2023 pageant celebrates “Every Woman”
Hundreds of demonstrators made their way to Kapolei earlier this week to protest sanctions...
USA Boxing defends disciplinary actions stemming from unsanctioned Hawaii event
Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.
Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Days after Typhoon Mawar devastates Guam, residents still grapple with power outages
Days after Typhoon Mawar devastates Guam, residents still grapple with power outages
While technology and social media can have positive benefits, the weight of evidence showing...
Surgeon General warns on negative impacts of social media
May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and Mental Health Awareness month
Reaping the health benefits of group fitness
Damage from Typhoon Mawar
Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific Commander on Typhoon Mawar relief efforts
The Uncle Bo's ohana is bringing back the "golden age of Waikiki" with two new eateries on...
New Uncle Bo’s eatery and tiki bar aim to bring back golden age of Waikiki