Oahu teenager will represent Hawaii at D-Day Memorial Parade in France
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii teenager is getting an exceptional opportunity with an upcoming performance in France.
Mia Manzo of Pearl City High School will represent Hawaii at this year’s D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France.
She’ll be part of the “All American D-Day Band” at the World War II commemoration on June 6.
