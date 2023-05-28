New Uncle Bo’s eatery and tiki bar aim to bring back golden age of Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Uncle Bo’s ‘Ohana is bringing back the “golden age of Waikiki” with an eatery and bar on 310 Lewers Street.

Chef “Uncle Bo” Pathammavong and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about The Pupu House and ʻKikiʻs Tiki Bar in Waikiki in the old Moose McGillycuddyʻs space.

Ho Suk Lee, wife Hoku Lee, and Chef Bo also own Uncle Boʻs locations in Kapahulu and Haleiwa and Yayaʻs Chophouse & Seafood in Kakaako.

Tomacder says Pupu House is a family-friendly restaurant and bar open daily from 5 p.m. til 1 a.m., serving Uncle Bo’s favorites. ʻKikiʻs Tiki Bar is open from 10 p.m.- 3 a.m., on Taco Tuesdays ($5 tacos and drink specials), Fridays and Saturdays., featuring DJs and live music.

For reservations and takeout, call (808) 784-8112.

