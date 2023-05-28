Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car accident where one car rolled over in Makiki on Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu Fire Department.

Officials say the incident happened at the intersection of Piikoi Street and Hassinger Street.

HFD said they received a call for a vehicle accident involving a roll over at 11:57 a.m and arrived to the scene by 12:03 p.m.

HFD said upon arrival to the scene there was one vehicle resting on its hood and that all occupants of that vehicle had exited upon arrival.

According to police, one car side swiped another car, causing it to flip.

Police said one driver got out on their own, and EMS transported the driver in the flipped car to a nearby hospital for observation.

EMS said that both drivers are in stable condition.

No critical injuries were reported

