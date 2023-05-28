HPD investigating an unattended death in Kalaeloa
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a death in Kalaeloa, said authorities.
Officials say officers were called just after 8 p.m. Saturday night to Coral Sea Road and San Juacinto Street on reports of an unattended death.
HFD crews were later called to the scene for what’s being called a “rescue from a confined space.”
The story is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.