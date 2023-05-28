Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD investigating an unattended death in Kalaeloa

HPD investigating an unattended death in Kalaeloa
HPD investigating an unattended death in Kalaeloa(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a death in Kalaeloa, said authorities.

Officials say officers were called just after 8 p.m. Saturday night to Coral Sea Road and San Juacinto Street on reports of an unattended death.

HFD crews were later called to the scene for what’s being called a “rescue from a confined space.”

The story is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Seven women will vie for the title tonight at the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Coral Ballroom, and...
Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2023 pageant celebrates “Every Woman”
Hundreds of demonstrators made their way to Kapolei earlier this week to protest sanctions...
USA Boxing defends disciplinary actions stemming from unsanctioned Hawaii event
Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.
Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true
Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.
Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi

Latest News

HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Ocean View
47-year-old man in critical condition from Ocean View shooting
Domestic travel to Hawaii surpasses pre-pandemic levels, as tourism industry shifts focus to...
As domestic travel to Hawaii soars, state turns attention to wooing back international visitors
As domestic travel to Hawaii soars, state turns attention to wooing back international visitors