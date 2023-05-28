Tributes
47-year-old man in critical condition from Ocean View shooting

HPD investigates attempted murder case in Ocean View
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have opened an attempted murder case following a shooting in Ocean View, said officials.

Hawaii Police say the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home on Leilani Parkway.

Police say two neighbors got into an altercation when 47-year-old Thomas Allen allegedly shot at the victim.

According to officials the 32-year-old victim was hit three times and was transported to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.

We’re told he is expected to be flown to Queen’s on Oahu to continue his treatment.

Allen was taken into custody without incident, said police.

