GPA Football Showcase returns this Summer with lessons on and off the gridiron

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ninth annual GPA Combine Showcase will once again shine a spotlight on Hawaii’s local talent with kids getting work done on the field and in the classroom.

The all day camp is set for June 10th and will feature agility testing, offensive and defensive lineman one-on-one’s and the 7-on-7 competition for the skill players.

On top of that will be the classroom sessions where they will be having seminars for player and parents to help them maneuver through recruiting, financial aid, scholarships and many more things that go beyond the X’s and O’s.

“As much as I love doing combines, as much as I love doing showcases, I think this is bringing the horse to the water, so to speak.” Event organizer Rich Miano told Hawaii News Now. “There’s so much money out there for our young local athletes, but they need to know how to go navigate that, so we wanna make sure that, you know, they’re heading in the right direction.”

For additional info and registration link, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.