First Alert Weather: Great Hawaiian weather for three-day weekend!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather continues what we forecast yesterday, light winds today with interior and leeward sprinkles in this and tomorrow afternoon. The winds will get stronger tonight thru Tuesday then being moderate to locally breezy all the way to next weekend. Regular trade wind weather meaning partly cloudy with clouds and showers mostly favoring windward and mauka areas. It’s a great week of great Hawaii weather for your three-day weekend!

No marine warnings for Hawaiian Waters at this time. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the early portion of the week with the next pulse is expected tonight, lingering through midweek; surf along east facing shores will hover near flat levels with a slight increase as the winds bump back up midweek. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase out of the west-northwest tonight through Tuesday; otherwise, back to the summertime average for the rest of the week.

