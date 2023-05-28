First Alert Forecast: Light trades, isolated afternoon showers for Sunday

Trade winds will be light Sunday, which will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop, with localized clouds and showers for leeward areas. Trade winds should gradually strengthen Memorial Day and Tuesday, along with the chance for windward and mauka showers. Daytime temperatures will be warming up into the mid and upper 80s.

In surf, a series of small south-southwest swells will keep some surf coming in for south shores through early in the week. A small long-period west-northwest swell will fill in Sunday with a small bump to north facing shores. Waves on east shores will ease through the weekend thanks to the lighter trades.

