Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light trades, isolated afternoon showers for Sunday

Trade winds will strengthen through the coming week.
Trade winds will strengthen through the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will be light Sunday, which will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop, with localized clouds and showers for leeward areas. Trade winds should gradually strengthen Memorial Day and Tuesday, along with the chance for windward and mauka showers. Daytime temperatures will be warming up into the mid and upper 80s.

In surf, a series of small south-southwest swells will keep some surf coming in for south shores through early in the week. A small long-period west-northwest swell will fill in Sunday with a small bump to north facing shores. Waves on east shores will ease through the weekend thanks to the lighter trades.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.
Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Makaha on Sunday.
20-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Makaha
Honokohau Harbor
5 injured when boat heading to manta ray dive runs aground off Hawaii Island
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

Latest News

Winds will be light through Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers for the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Slower winds this holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Memorial Weekend - Cool Timelapse
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend