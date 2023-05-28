Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific Commander on Typhoon Mawar relief efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is among the many groups helping with relief efforts on Guam after Typhoon Mawar ravaged the territory.

Admiral Michael Day, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the humanitarian response, damage assessment and reopening the commercial port to allow for food and fuel to be brought to Guam.

While the island is still experiencing power outages, no fatalities have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.