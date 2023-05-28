China-backed hackers are infiltrating Guam cyberinfrastructure. Is Hawaii next?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Guam works to rebuild after Typhoon Mawar, it’s also dealing from a different kind of typhoon.

This week, Microsoft and intelligence agencies said a group of China-sponsored hackers called Volt Typhoon secretly installed malware on the territory’s cyberinfrastructure to spy on the U.S.

Since 2021, the group has carried out a broad hacking campaign targeting critical infrastructure systems in U.S. states and Guam, including communications, manufacturing, utilities, construction and transportation.

Michael Walsh, senior adjunct fellow at Pacific Forum and former chair of the Asia Pacific Security Affairs Subcommittee of the Biden Defense Working Group in 2020, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the breach and what that could mean for Hawaii.

