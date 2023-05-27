Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.(Newark Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he commented on his own wanted poster online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were able to take 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart into custody on Wednesday.

Last week, police shared online that Rhinehart was a wanted man for having multiple warrants. They alerted the public to contact them if the 20-year-old was spotted.

Rhinehart then replied to the social media post saying, “Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that.”

Officers said they ended up catching Rhinehart after he jumped into a river.

“Mr. Rhinehart thought jumping in the river would evade capture; however, he was wrong,” police wrote.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Well-known musician and music teacher Chuck James has played the drums since he was a kid. Even...
He’s shared the stage with Etta James and Stevie Wonder. And at 75, he’s still rocking on
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws