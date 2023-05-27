Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder case in Kalihi after an elderly woman was assaulted early Thursday morning.

Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said she was treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made. HPD also did not release details on the suspect or what led to the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

