Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true

North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.

To make it reality, Sunset Beach lifeguards jumped in to help carry Grandma Lee in her wheelchair down to the shore and brought her into the water.

Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Sophia Miller, said her grandma has lived at Sunset Point since the 1940s and has always been a large part of the community. She was especially known for teaching neighborhood kids to make lei, ti leaf skirts and spam musubis.

Her family said they are so grateful for the help of the lifeguards who made her wish come true.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Hawaii Fire Department said 50% of the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
Hawaii Island family that lost home and business to fast-moving blaze turns to community for support
Well-known musician and music teacher Chuck James has played the drums since he was a kid. Even...
He’s shared the stage with Etta James and Stevie Wonder. And at 75, he’s still rocking on
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Makaha on Sunday.
20-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Makaha
An owner of a boat moored at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is accusing the state of trying to...
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits