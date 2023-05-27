Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2023 pageant celebrates “Every Woman”

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are often seen as a young woman’s game, but organizers and contestants of Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2023 believe the journey gets better with age and experience, and they’re empowering others in the process.

Seven women will vie for the title tonight at the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Coral Ballroom, and compete in the categories of Talent, Philippine Terno (Evening Wear), Speech, and Question and Answer.

Novie Flores, pageant chairperson and Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2014, and reigning Mrs. Hawaii Filipina Evangeline Andres (who happens to be the mother of actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Spiderman’s best friend) joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event.

The competition is run by the United Filipino Council of Hawaii, which has about 300 members statewide and is celebrating its 64th year. UFCH says it has awarded scholarships to nearly 800 high school graduates since 1988.

Tonight’s competition is the 35th Mrs. Hawaii Filipina pageant with the theme “Every Woman” and urges everyone to embrace equity and true inclusion that promote social, economic, cultural and political advancement of women.

The seven contestants from across the state are Rose Agpoon, Mrs. West Oahu Filipina; Vanessa Arzaga, Mrs. Waikiki Filipina; Mary Mar Candido, Mrs. Honolulu Filipina; Kathleen Gervacio, Mrs. Mililani Filipina; Dalia Juan, Mrs. Big Island Filipina; Alona Alegre, Mrs. Waipahu Filipina; and Sharon Salinas, Mrs. East Oahu Filipina.

The winner will serve as a public figure representing the Filipino community of Hawaii.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door,

