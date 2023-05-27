Longest runway at Honolulu’s airport reopens just in time for summer travel season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The longest runway at Honolulu’s airport is now open, just in time for the start of the summer travel season.

Runway 8-L had been closed since October to allow for about seven months of repaving work.

The state reopened the 1-point-6-mile strip Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

In addition to new asphalt and concrete, the runway safety features were upgraded, including navigational aids and lights.

“Now that this big piece is done, the impacts of the traveling public will be minimized significantly. While we work on the taxi, we work that will make the airport operations a lot more efficient,” said Director of State Transporation Ed Sniffen

8-L is one of 4 runways at the airport, and its temporary closure caused complications for airlines and numerous flight delays.

While the runway will operate during the day, it will remain closed for the next 140 nights while crews finish all the planned improvements.

