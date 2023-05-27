Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kaunoa Senior Services surpass lei-making goal for Memorial Day

Their goal was to make 4,002 lei for each grave at Maui Veterans Cemetery. The final count on...
Their goal was to make 4,002 lei for each grave at Maui Veterans Cemetery. The final count on Friday came out to 5,627.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao will be adorned with thousands of lei thanks to the volunteers at Kaunoa Senior Services and various members throughout the community.

Their goal was 4,002 lei for each grave. But just last week, they needed about 3,000 more. The final count on Friday came out to 5,627.

“The amount that surpassed our goal is amazing,” said Abcde Rosa with Kaunoa Senior Services.

The veterans say it makes them feel special.

“Without this, the cemetery would be bare. This gives it color and it gives it meaning and it shows the veterans that are still living that they won’t be forgotten,” said Korean War veteran Robert Fevella.

Each year, Kaunoa Senior Services make lei to honor the community’s fallen heroes. But this year, they needed help to reach their goal.

Maui residents answered the call.

“This is wonderful and so generous of all of the participants who have been making all the lei and providing the refreshments and doing all these things for and on behalf of the veterans. So, we really appreciate that,” said Vietnam War veteran Lloyd Sodetani.

The extra thousand-plus lei will be used around the cemetery and shared with others.

“Lanai gets, Molokai gets … everywhere, we just share. Lahaina, West Maui has their own site. So, we share with them as well,” Rosa said.

War veterans on Maui are asking the community to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day on Monday.

They say it’s not a time to celebrate – but to remember those who paid the ultimate price.

“Freedom is not free,” said Korean War veteran Moses Kahalekulu. “A lot of people gave their all … honor those folks who didn’t make it.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar

Latest News

State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Hawaii Fire Department said 50% of the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
Hawaii Island family that lost home and business to fast-moving blaze turns to community for support
Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.
Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true
Well-known musician and music teacher Chuck James has played the drums since he was a kid. Even...
He’s shared the stage with Etta James and Stevie Wonder. And at 75, he’s still rocking on