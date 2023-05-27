HPD launch attempted murder investigation after early morning incident in Kalihi

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi after a woman was allegedly assaulted, according to officials.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. early Thursday morning.

EMS says the 66-year-old suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on an arrest.

This is a developing story.

