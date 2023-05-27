First Carry the Load Memorial March comes to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happening today on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, a special memorial march to honor our fallen heroes for Memorial Day weekend.

CJ and Julie Niehoff, co-founders of Transition Skills Training, the nonprofit organizing the event, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the first Hawaii walk, which is part of a nationwide event called “Carry The Load.”

Transition Skills Training helps veterans and their families transition to civilian life. Today from noon to 4 p.m., military families will gather and walk the historic “blue dot” rail around Ford Island to honor friends and family members who have died while serving our nation in uniform, including both military and first responders.

Participants are encouraged to wear the name of a loved one in tribute on a bib or sign on their backs.

Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load hosts a nationwide 20,000-mile relay across 48 states during the month of May, culminating in a large gathering Memorial Day weekend in Dallas that has become a flagship Memorial Day event. Armed Services YMCA Hawaii, Skills After Service and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum are also supporting the local event.

For more information, visit MemorialMarch.org.

