First Alert Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers for the weekend

The trade winds will be on the light side with afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes through Sunday. Meanwhile, a narrow upper level disturbance will bring a few brief spotty showers.

A transition back to more normal trade wind weather should happen starting on Memorial Day with the disturbance remains in place, resulting in a few more showers, still mainly for windward and mauka areas. This weather pattern should stay with us for most of the coming week.

In surf, a few small south-southwest swells will keep some waves coming in for south facing shores for the next several days. East shore waves are declining with the lighter winds, while a west-northwest swell will boost waves for north and west shores Sunday night through Tuesday.

