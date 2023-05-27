Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers for the weekend

Winds will be light through Sunday.
Winds will be light through Sunday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The trade winds will be on the light side with afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes through Sunday. Meanwhile, a narrow upper level disturbance will bring a few brief spotty showers.

A transition back to more normal trade wind weather should happen starting on Memorial Day with the disturbance remains in place, resulting in a few more showers, still mainly for windward and mauka areas. This weather pattern should stay with us for most of the coming week.

In surf, a few small south-southwest swells will keep some waves coming in for south facing shores for the next several days. East shore waves are declining with the lighter winds, while a west-northwest swell will boost waves for north and west shores Sunday night through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.
Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out from a business in Waiau.
HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City
Honokohau Harbor
5 injured when boat heading to manta ray dive runs aground off Hawaii Island
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Slower winds this holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Memorial Weekend - Cool Timelapse
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, May 25, 2023