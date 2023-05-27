Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars

Latest News

An owner of a boat moored at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is accusing the state of trying to...
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Images of the fire show flames shooting out of the structure and heavy smoke filling the night...
Fire investigators try to determine cause of large blaze at Maui business
Honolulu Airport Runway
Primary runway at Honolulu’s airport to reopen after significant repairs
Officials said it happened around 3:30 a.m., leaving a 66-year-old woman with head injuries.
Police open attempted murder investigation after elderly woman assaulted in Kalihi