This teen rocks. No, really.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lenore Mollison is well-known in Hawaii’s metal music circles. She’s what guitar players call a shredder.

It’s even built into her stage name, “Lenore the Shredder.”

“My mom came up with that. I gotta give her credit. It’s a good name,” she said.

The Kailua teenager plays grunge metal music. A few years ago, she was introduced to a nationwide television audience on the Steve Harvey Show.

Now at 18, she’s a fixture on the local circuit, often performing with musicians twice her age.

Because she’s underage, her mom and dad accompany her to club gigs.

“That’s just normal for me since I love playing music and bars are where the music is,” she said.

Music came to her early. Her parents made it mandatory for the Mollison kids to learn an instrument. When she was 6, little Lenore chose the guitar.

“I actually got my start on acoustic guitar as well. I had a giant blue $200 acoustic guitar that I could barely wrap my hands around,” she said.

She likes the sound of grunge and how it appeals to fans of heavy metal. And the look that goes with the genre. She calls hers vintage.

“My signature look is vintage. I love everything vintage,” she said. “I love going thrifting because you never know what you’re gonna find.”

It’s clear to the ear that she knows her way around the fretboard.

“I like to think I have pretty good pitch. I do wear ear plugs when I play, though, to make sure I don’t do any hearing damage,” she said.

After Lenore graduates from the Myron B. Thompson Academy this year, she’ll travel to New York and London to perform and to work with the non-profit organization Kids Rock for Kids.

“What they do is they host a music festival that helps raise money for kids in crisis globally,” she said.

She plans to attend Hawaii Pacific University in the fall, and she’d like to work with birds someday. But right now, music’s got center stage.

“Music is what I’m passionate about. That’s what I love to do and that’s what I want to do,” she said.

You can check out Lenore’s flying fingers on videos she puts on her Instagram page.

