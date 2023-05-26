Tributes
Surveillance video captures break-in attempt at Honolulu vintage clothing shop

A recent break-in attempt at a vintage clothing shop on South Beretania Street was all caught on camera.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Surveillance video captured the suspects, believed to be three men and a woman, driving up to Harbors Vintage around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Two of them got out of a silver Subaru wearing masks and black hoodies.

They used tools and their fists to smash the front door and window. However, they left without entering the shop.

The owner says they caused about $10,000 in damage.

“Our doorknob got stolen last week, it’s an old door, but I actually looked back at the footage now,” owner Arik Ma said. “And then I found footage of them casing last week, which I should have looked at, but I just thought it was like a one-off occurrence.”

Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

