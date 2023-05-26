Tributes
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were found guilty of murder and multiple counts of armed robbery, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

Businessman Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020 as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Beaty played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Mears said. “His death was felt by many throughout Indianapolis, Bloomington, and beyond. In a time of unrest and doubt, his legacy inspired many to live each day to the fullest, look out for others, and to do the right thing.”

Anderson, Jones and Shields are scheduled to be sentenced June 21. They were indicted by two grand juries after months of investigations into events that occurred prior to Beaty’s slaying. Six robberies or attempted robberies were committed before Beaty was shot.

