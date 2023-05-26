Tributes
Primary runway at Honolulu’s airport to reopen after significant repairs

Honolulu Airport Runway
Honolulu Airport Runway(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The longest runway at Honolulu’s airport is set to reopen this weekend.

Runway 8L has been closed since October for repaving and maintenance work.

The project involved constructing a 1,000-foot stretch of cement at the runway’s threshold.

Runway safety features, like edge lights and navigational aids, were also added.

“Runway safety is a top priority for our airports,” said state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

“When you have aircraft weighing hundreds of tons carrying hundreds of people, it is crucial that they have a good surface to land on. We appreciate the patience of the travelers and airlines with the reduced capacity.”

During 8L’s closure, all aircraft had to arrive on Runway 4R.

While 8L is reopening, nightly closures are still needed to complete upgrades.

