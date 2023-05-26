Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing