Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’

A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect on Friday.(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 named Santos was shot and killed early Friday morning in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said Santos and his handler were called to assist Knightdale police with a search for a suspect.

However, while a deputy, the K-9, and a Knightdale police officer were tracking, Santos was fatally wounded.

According to WITN, Santos was accidentally shot by a responding officer.

He was rushed to an emergency clinic but unfortunately died.

“We want to thank the veterinarians who did everything they could to help save him,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Santos was a German shepherd who was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination, authorities said.

“He gave his life to ensure the safety of deputies and the residents of Wake County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. Authorities said he was the longest-serving K-9 for the sheriff’s office.

“We mourn the loss of K-9 Santos, and thank him for his loyalty and service,” the sheriff’s office shared.

According to multiple reports, the suspect was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting a public officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars

Latest News

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared...
Texas Pete hot sauces recalled due to bottles possibly being mislabeled, containing soy
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out from a business in Waiau.
HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City