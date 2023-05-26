Tributes
Hundreds pitch in to honor fallen heroes by sewing a lei for Memorial Day

About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across Oahu are sewing lei for Memorial Day.

The city needs 38,000 lei to adorn every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

There are several lei-sewing opportunities and lei drop-off locations across the island, including at Honolulu and Kapolei Hales as well as some district parks.

For a list of locations, click here.

