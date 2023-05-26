Hundreds pitch in to honor fallen heroes by sewing a lei for Memorial Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across Oahu are sewing lei for Memorial Day.

The city needs 38,000 lei to adorn every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

There are several lei-sewing opportunities and lei drop-off locations across the island, including at Honolulu and Kapolei Hales as well as some district parks.

