HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out from a Pearl City business on Friday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at Allstate, located at 450 Kamehameha Highway in Waiau.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. to find the single-story, commercial strip mall with black smoke coming from one of the units.

Firefighters said the blaze did not spread beyond the Allstate office.

The fire was extinguished by 4:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

