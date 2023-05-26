Tributes
HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out from a Pearl City business on Friday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out from a Pearl City business on Friday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at Allstate, located at 450 Kamehameha Highway in Waiau.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. to find the single-story, commercial strip mall with black smoke coming from one of the units.

Firefighters said the blaze did not spread beyond the Allstate office.

The fire was extinguished by 4:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

