HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out from a Pearl City business on Friday morning.
It happened around 3:50 a.m. at Allstate, located at 450 Kamehameha Highway in Waiau.
Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. to find the single-story, commercial strip mall with black smoke coming from one of the units.
Firefighters said the blaze did not spread beyond the Allstate office.
The fire was extinguished by 4:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
