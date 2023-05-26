First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan will remain north of the state, producing an extended period of light to locally breezy trade winds through the end of next week.

A land and sea breeze weather pattern will develop over each island as the trade winds weaken from Friday through Sunday.

A narrow upper-level disturbance north of the islands will produce brief periods of showers over the next several days favoring windward neighborhoods.

Trade wind speeds will increase to moderate levels on Monday and becoming moderate to locally breezy winds by Wednesday and Thursday.

Small, long-period south to southwest swells will keep south-facing shore surf heights around the 5-foot summertime average through rest of the week.

Another south boost is due on Monday.

East chop will steadily decrease Friday into the weekend in response to weakening trades.

A small northwest pulse is due late Sunday.

