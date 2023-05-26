Episode 162: Celebrated ‘Feast’ chef elevates Hawaii comfort food with local ingredients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Highly skilled, culinary master chef Jon Matsubara is “feasting” on his exciting win on Food Network’s “Alex vs America.”

The owner of “Feast” restaurant in Manoa Valley has been cooking since 1997.

He started as a dish washer for Chef Roy Yamaguchi, then learned from the best chefs in New York.

Matsubara excels in elevating Hawaii comfort food using locally-grown ingredients.

He shares what went on behind the scenes of the hit cooking TV show, his journey to becoming a successful top chef and offers advice for those looking to get their big break in the culinary industry.

