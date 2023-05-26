Tributes
Dog still looking for forever home after more than 5 years at shelters

A dog is awaiting adoption after spending more than 2,000 days at animal shelters. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog in Ohio is looking for a forever home after spending more than five years at area animal shelters.

WOIO reports that Hershel, a 6-year-old mixed breed, has not been adopted in over 2,000 days.

The 6-year-old pup currently resides at the Lake Humane Society, where he has been living since April.

“Our hearts are breaking for Hershel,” shelter representatives said. “Hershel has never known what it feels like to live in a home with a family that loves him.”

Rescuers said Hershel was living outdoors in horrible conditions when he was initially taken in at the age of 1.

“He was skin and bones, shivering and scared,” shelter representatives said. “A medical examination confirmed that Hershel was severely frostbitten and was close to starvation.”

The shelter team said it didn’t happen overnight, but Hershel is in good spirits and healthy while he awaits his new family.

“We hope that sharing his story will help him find a family,” shelter representatives said.

Earlier this month, Hershel was able to get a small taste of life outside the shelter. A volunteer said they took him for a sleepover and he adjusted better than they could have ever imagined.

“He was a complete gentleman. And even though his home visit was short, it gave him hope and a glimpse of what life will be like once he finds his forever family,” shelter representatives said.

Volunteers said they will continue taking Hershel on such experiences until he gets adopted.

“Hershel has done his best but after five years he has waited long enough,” shelter representatives said.

More information on Hershel or other available animals at the shelter can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

