Amid pay raise debate, City Council considering a ban on second jobs for its members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina are introducing a resolution that would prohibit council members from having a second job while in office.

Waters says the proposed legislation is intended to increase public trust by eliminating outside employment and interests and to ensure the undivided attention and commitment of councilmembers to their roles.

This comes after public outrage over a proposed 64% pay raise for the council, which would essentially make them full-time.

Historically, a council position has been considered part-time, but supporters of the raises say members work long hours and deserve full pay.

Councilmembers Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola have introduced resolutions to reject the raises before they go into effect on July 1, but the measures have not be given a hearing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.