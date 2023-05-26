Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amid pay raise debate, City Council considering a ban on second jobs for its members

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina are introducing a...
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina are introducing a resolution that would prohibit council members from having a second job while in office.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina are introducing a resolution that would prohibit council members from having a second job while in office.

Waters says the proposed legislation is intended to increase public trust by eliminating outside employment and interests and to ensure the undivided attention and commitment of councilmembers to their roles.

This comes after public outrage over a proposed 64% pay raise for the council, which would essentially make them full-time.

Historically, a council position has been considered part-time, but supporters of the raises say members work long hours and deserve full pay.

Councilmembers Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola have introduced resolutions to reject the raises before they go into effect on July 1, but the measures have not be given a hearing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
31-year-old Bryson Mahoe or "Bula" who was wearing a white jumpsuit with his ankles chained...
Man who pleaded guilty in horrific child pornography case faces 30 years behind bars

Latest News

About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
Hundreds pitch in to honor fallen heroes by sewing a lei for Memorial Day
A recent break-in attempt at a vintage clothing shop on South Beretania Street was all caught...
Surveillance video captures break-in attempt at Honolulu vintage clothing shop
Surveillance video captures break-in attempt at Honolulu vintage clothing shop
HNN News Brief (May 26, 2023)