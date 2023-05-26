5 injured when boat heading to manta ray dive runs aground at Honokohau Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were injured when a boat that was heading to a manta ray dive ran aground at Honokohau Harbor off Hawaii Island late Thursday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. about 100 yards south of the Honokohau Harbor entrance.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 35-foot boat had six people and on board, including the captain.

Authorities said of the five people injured, one of them lost consciousness. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Coast Guard said the vessel sustained significant damage to the hull of the boat, but the captain was able to get it back to the harbor under its own power.

The boat has since been lifted out of the water.

No fuel has spilled, officials said.

The Coast Guard is now investigating the incident.

