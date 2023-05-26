Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 injured when boat heading to manta ray dive runs aground at Honokohau Harbor

Honokohau Harbor
Honokohau Harbor(Google Earth Studio)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were injured when a boat that was heading to a manta ray dive ran aground at Honokohau Harbor off Hawaii Island late Thursday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. about 100 yards south of the Honokohau Harbor entrance.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 35-foot boat had six people and on board, including the captain.

Authorities said of the five people injured, one of them lost consciousness. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Coast Guard said the vessel sustained significant damage to the hull of the boat, but the captain was able to get it back to the harbor under its own power.

The boat has since been lifted out of the water.

No fuel has spilled, officials said.

The Coast Guard is now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Hawaii middle school student arrested after allegedly bringing firearm to campus
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

Latest News

HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out from a business in Waiau.
HFD investigating 2-alarm fire at business in Pearl City
My Life Just Listen Introduction
Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (May 26, 2023)