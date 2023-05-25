Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman goes into labor while attending music festival; artist congratulates new mother

A woman who was pregnant and not due for weeks ended up going into labor at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Regina Ahn and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A pregnant woman attending a music festival in Las Vegas had to cut her experience a little short.

Cristina Celis told KVVU that she was taking it easy at 32 weeks pregnant while enjoying her time at the Electric Daisy Carnival last weekend.

“We were there for the whole weekend, felt completely fine, and was just vibing to the music,” she said.

But it was during artist Zedd’s performance, something felt odd.

“Out of nowhere on Saturday night I started to get some weird pains, it’s my first baby so I wasn’t sure what I was feeling,” Celis said.

After a quick trip to the medic at the rave, she said she was in an ambulance on her way to the University Medical Center.

“They transferred me within 30 minutes to the hospital and within 15 minutes she was here,” Celis said.

Six weeks early, little Izzabella Daisy Garcia was born.

Celis and her boyfriend, Landon Garcia, came into town from Southern California. They said they are sad to be away from family with their baby remaining in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s just hard not being there with her 100 percent of the time,” Celis said.

But doctors say Izzabella should be able to leave the NICU in about six to eight weeks.

The couple thanked everyone for the support they have received, even getting attention from Zedd and other artists who performed at the festival.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration and a lawsuit against the...
Homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after being paid $86,000
Building fire in Waialua.
Man in his 70s dead after fast-moving blaze tears through Waialua apartment building
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

Latest News

NOAA predicts Central Pacific will see near- to above-normal hurricane season as El Niño conditions
Watch NOAA's full hurricane outlook news conference
Preparedness urged ahead of what's expected to be busier than normal hurricane season
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish new year in the...
Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’
The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
Kapolei Middle placed on lockdown after student brings gun to campus