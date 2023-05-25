Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

School bus driver retires after nearly 60 years of service: ‘We’re going to miss him’

Allan Kville is retiring after spending nearly 60 years driving children to school. (Source: KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A school bus driver in North Dakota is retiring after spending nearly 60 years in the driver’s seat.

Allan Kville, 82, first started driving a school bus in 1963. He said there were more gravel roads in the area and the buses didn’t even have radios.

This year, 24 students were part of Kville’s route for the May-Port CG School District. Some of them mark their family’s third generation of riders to have Kville as their bus driver.

“It’s an extended part of my family. I’ve driven the same route for years, so I’ve watched them go from kindergarten all the way through,” he said.

Kville has been a school board member and also currently serves as a color guard for school activities while driving athletes across the state to games and tournaments.

“Allan has just been an example of that dedication and commitment. Words can’t express what he’s meant to the school,” May-Port CG Superintendent Michael Bradner said.

According to Kville, he took a short break from driving in the ‘70s to build his home but missed being around the children who have kept him going through the years.

“I’ll miss watching the kids grow up. They change so much,” he said.

The 82-year-old said the last ride was a tough one, but he is ready for something new.

“No more checking the weather, no more checking the roads, no more checking the school schedule ... retired,” Kville said.

The longtime school district employee said he still plans on being involved with some school activities but does plan on traveling the country with his wife and family.

“We’re going to miss him,” Bradner said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration and a lawsuit against the...
Homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after being paid $86,000
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Building fire in Waialua.
Man in his 70s dead after fast-moving blaze tears through Waialua apartment building
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

Latest News

NOAA predicts Central Pacific will see near- to above-normal hurricane season as El Niño conditions
Watch NOAA's full hurricane outlook news conference
Preparedness urged ahead of what's expected to be busier than normal hurricane season
Three people are dead, including two police officers, in a rare shooting and stabbing attack in...
3 dead following shooting, stabbing attack in central Japan
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation