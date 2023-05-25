Tributes
NOAA to release outlook for 2023 hurricane season in Central Pacific

NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which kicks off June 1.(AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:19 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which kicks off June 1.

A news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and air across HNN’s digital platforms.

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs through Nov. 30.

SPECIAL SECTION: HNN Hurricane Center

Forecasters are predicting a swing to El Nino conditions, which means warmer temperatures in the ocean and can translate to a busier Pacific hurricane season.

Gov. Josh Green and other officials will also be at the news conference.

