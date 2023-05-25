NOAA to release outlook for 2023 hurricane season in Central Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which kicks off June 1.

A news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and air across HNN’s digital platforms.

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs through Nov. 30.

Forecasters are predicting a swing to El Nino conditions, which means warmer temperatures in the ocean and can translate to a busier Pacific hurricane season.

Gov. Josh Green and other officials will also be at the news conference.

