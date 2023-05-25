NOAA to release outlook for 2023 hurricane season in Central Pacific
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:19 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which kicks off June 1.
A news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and air across HNN’s digital platforms.
The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs through Nov. 30.
Forecasters are predicting a swing to El Nino conditions, which means warmer temperatures in the ocean and can translate to a busier Pacific hurricane season.
Gov. Josh Green and other officials will also be at the news conference.
