Kapolei Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings gun on campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei Middle School went under lockdown Thursday morning after school officials said a student brought a gun to school.

In a letter sent out to parents, the state Department of Education said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when the school’s administration received reports of a student allegedly showing other students a firearm they had brought to campus.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was confiscated. The lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department was called and is investigating the incident. Details on what kind of firearm or where the student got it was not yet released.

DOE said a firearm violation is a Class A student misconduct offense and that “any student in possession of a firearm on campus shall be dismissed from school for not less than a period of one calendar year.”

Officials said firearms include air guns, BB and pellet guns, paintball guns, crossbows or any other instrument which will expel a projectile.

The school urged parents to discuss the seriousness of this issue with their child and to remind them about contraband items that may be harmful and pose health and safety risk to themselves or to others.

“Please do your part by securing dangerous items at home to prevent easy access,” Principal Bryan Rankie wrote in the letter.

He also emphasized remaining vigilant and the importance of speaking up if anyone spots anything that could be a threat.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.