Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kapolei Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings gun on campus

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was...
The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was confiscated.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei Middle School went under lockdown Thursday morning after school officials said a student brought a gun to school.

In a letter sent out to parents, the state Department of Education said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when the school’s administration received reports of a student allegedly showing other students a firearm they had brought to campus.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and the item was confiscated. The lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department was called and is investigating the incident. Details on what kind of firearm or where the student got it was not yet released.

DOE said a firearm violation is a Class A student misconduct offense and that “any student in possession of a firearm on campus shall be dismissed from school for not less than a period of one calendar year.”

Officials said firearms include air guns, BB and pellet guns, paintball guns, crossbows or any other instrument which will expel a projectile.

The school urged parents to discuss the seriousness of this issue with their child and to remind them about contraband items that may be harmful and pose health and safety risk to themselves or to others.

“Please do your part by securing dangerous items at home to prevent easy access,” Principal Bryan Rankie wrote in the letter.

He also emphasized remaining vigilant and the importance of speaking up if anyone spots anything that could be a threat.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration and a lawsuit against the...
Homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after being paid $86,000
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Building fire in Waialua.
Man in his 70s dead after fast-moving blaze tears through Waialua apartment building
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

Latest News

NOAA predicts Central Pacific will see near- to above-normal hurricane season as El Niño conditions
Watch NOAA's full hurricane outlook news conference
Preparedness urged ahead of what's expected to be busier than normal hurricane season
Three people are dead, including two police officers, in a rare shooting and stabbing attack in...
3 dead following shooting, stabbing attack in central Japan