Hawaii Island man indicted again for assault outside Volcano home

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Volcano man finds himself in legal trouble once again as prosecutors have indicted him after a judge dismissed four out of six pending charges, said court officials.

49-year-old James Michael Taylor, also known as Alex Daniel Mejia Taylor, is facing numerous charges after he allegedly tackled a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her outside her home in the Volcano area in April of 2021, said court officials.

Taylor’s bail is set at $187,000.

