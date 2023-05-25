Hawaii Island man indicted again for assault outside Volcano home
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Volcano man finds himself in legal trouble once again as prosecutors have indicted him after a judge dismissed four out of six pending charges, said court officials.
49-year-old James Michael Taylor, also known as Alex Daniel Mejia Taylor, is facing numerous charges after he allegedly tackled a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her outside her home in the Volcano area in April of 2021, said court officials.
Taylor’s bail is set at $187,000.
